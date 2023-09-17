Create New Account
Prophecies | Rise and Roar | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Published 19 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com

Donna Rigney with Diana Larkin 9.11:23

5:22-14:39

https://rumble.com/v3foe1u-donna-rigney-joins-his-glory-a-window-into-the-supernatural.html

Thepropheticreport.com

Wanda Alger September 6, 2023

Robin Bullock 11th Hour Sept 12, 2023

(3 min)

Austin 35:32-36:19

36:49-37:53

39:00-40:37

42:58-43:08

https://www.youtube.com/live/Xv91oXVSAAI?si=a3LZVdVl6tMgtgNI

Dutch and Tim Sheets article released Sept 6, 2023

Julie Green

8:11-20:43

https://rumble.com/v3h1lrq-live-with-julie-a-great-unmasking-has-begun.html

Elijah Streams Steve Shultz

(9.5 min)

7:00-9:50

11:23-17:59

https://rumble.com/v3ez0ym-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-74.html

Amanda Grace July 19, 2023

(3 min)

27:06-28:25

1:01:51-1:03:48

https://www.youtube.com/live/3leiSoF-bAU?si=kRJ2_apg1738vIzv

John 1:1-14 NKJV

Psalm 91 TPT





John 1:1-14(NKJV)

Text 40509 Decrees

Tim Sheets - Psalms 91





