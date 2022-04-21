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4 Problems With One Night Stands
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279 views • April 21, 2022
4 Problems With One Night Stands
“But sex!”
Yes, we are all aware sex is fun. The question is whether or not it is worth it.
In a healthy relationship, sex is always worth it. Every single time.
However, having sex with someone you just met is kind of dumb.
I know most of you aren’t actually dumb so stop acting like it!
I need to be blunt because a lot of people can genuinely destroy their entire lives by having sex with the wrong person.
I don’t want you to destroy your life. If you don’t want that either, take a couple minutes and watch this video for some good ol’ fashion annoying common sense.
Maybe I’ll throw in some entertainment for you as well.
Or maybe you’ll just want to murder me. Either way!
Please like and subscribe!
Thanks for watching.
“But sex!”
Yes, we are all aware sex is fun. The question is whether or not it is worth it.
In a healthy relationship, sex is always worth it. Every single time.
However, having sex with someone you just met is kind of dumb.
I know most of you aren’t actually dumb so stop acting like it!
I need to be blunt because a lot of people can genuinely destroy their entire lives by having sex with the wrong person.
I don’t want you to destroy your life. If you don’t want that either, take a couple minutes and watch this video for some good ol’ fashion annoying common sense.
Maybe I’ll throw in some entertainment for you as well.
Or maybe you’ll just want to murder me. Either way!
Please like and subscribe!
Thanks for watching.
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