Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
El Salvador Day 12
channel image
Hagenaars Family
1 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

We had such a busy day today.  First we went to see the field of lava from the San Salvador Volcano eruption over 40 years ago, it was in Quezaltepeque.  The town that was there was completely destroyed.  Then we went to the Joya de Ceren historical site and museum.  It was very warm inside the archaeological site so then we went to Los Chorros for a nice cool dip in the natural pools of water coming off of the mountain, fish included. It poured rain when we went in to change our clothes and we went out to dinner at Pollo Campero again.


and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV


Keywords
canadianvolcanoel salvadormuseumswimmingairbnbsan salvadorhagenaars familysalvadoranfamily movingbeautiful countrysanta teclapollo camperolos chorrosnatural poolsquezaltepequejoya de cerenhistorical site

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket