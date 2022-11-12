Create New Account
Convenient Election Mishaps Uncovered & More C-19 Info Not Mentioned On MSM!
The Freedom Ring
Published 17 days ago

It's amazing the stuff that happens around election time. Not so much coincidence as it is predictable as all get out. We cover that plus important info on Covid jab testing that could easily fill 10 minutes on ANY newscast, not to mention possibly save lives. But instead goes UNMENTIONED all together on MSM.

Happy Veteran's Day!

Source: The Gateway Pundit & The Highwire w/Del Bigtree

trumpamericagodtruthpatriotsusaelectionsinformationcovidivermectin

