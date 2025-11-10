Qix Adventure (1999, Game Boy Color)

Qix Adventure is an arcade game developed by Coconuts Japan Entertainment and published by Taito (in Japan) and Italian company Evolution Entertainment (in Europe). It was planned to be published in North America by Natsume, but the release got cancelled.

You control a boy called Speedy who follows a message in a bottle asking for taking back treasures on an island, stolen by beasts.

The game is a successor to the original QIX game and play almost the same. You control a cursor and need to draw lines to reveal an initially covered field. You can only move on the borders of the field and the borders of the area already uncovered. If you draw a line, you need draw ituntil you touch the current border and it has a closed boundary. Then the area gets revealed. There are creatures roaming on the boundaries of the unocvered field, andan energy field called QIX is roaming the uncovered area. If you touch one of them, you loose a life. Also, if you start drawing a line and take too long to form a close boundary, a spark will come through the line after you and will kill you upon touch. It will disappear once you have complete another closed boundary. This is the classic QIX mode the game offers. In Treasure Mode, there is also a chest and a monster on the field. Either will disappear if you close them in. If manage to close in the beast first, the chest will open. If you then close in the chest, you get the treasure inside. In Treasure Mode, you have different levels with four stages each. After beating a level, you may save. You can also find items in the game and use them during play.

Finally, there is also a battle mode, but it needs to be unlocked.