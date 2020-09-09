Students Want Segregation - Womanizing Presidents

Segregation Is Back, and It’s Coming From the LeftIntegration used to be a major goal of the civil rights movement. But today, in many places, resegregation is the growing trend—particularly on college campuses. A new National Association of Scholars report finds that 7 out of 10 colleges surveyed are having separate graduations for those of certain racial or ethnic backgrounds. Dion Pierre of the National Association of Scholars joins us to discuss. Read the interview, posted below, or listen to the podcast:Black students demand segregated spaces from white studentsBlack college students across the country have demanded that they be segregated from white peers, calling for “safe spaces” on campuses meant only for so-called students of color.The requests for segregated spaces are found among some of the demand lists put forth by students who took part in protests this fall alleging their campuses are oppressive, discriminatory, and represent institutionalized racism.Scott Peterson's death sentence overturned in murder of pregnant wifeThe California Supreme Court overturned the death penalty sentence for Scott Peterson, who was found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife in a highly publicized case, based on judicial error.Scott Peterson, 47, was convicted in 2004 of one count of first-degree murder for killing his wife, Laci Peterson -- who was nearly 8 months pregnant at the time -- and one count of second-degree murder for killing their unborn son.Washington Post: Only 17 of 20 Most Violent Cities Are Run by Democrats, so Trump Is WrongThe Washington Post declared it has disproven President Donald Trump’s claim that “the 20 most dangerous cities are Democrat-run” by affirming that 17 of the 20 most violent have Democrat mayors.Columnist Philip Bump began by quoting Trump claiming “the 20 most dangerous [cities] are Democrat-run”:Stop Using the Word "Caucasian" to Mean WhiteCaucasian, literally, refers to people native to the Caucasus, but it has become interchangeable with any number of ‘White’ populations, most of wh1om trace their ancestry to Europe. One gets the feeling that the term ‘White’ fell out of favor and was replaced by ‘Caucasian’ much like ‘Black’ was replaced by ‘African-American’.Has Trump Helped Women? Let Me Count the WaysLast month, radical leftists held their annual Women’s March in Washington. They claim the Trump administration doesn’t represent women, but the facts indicate otherwise. In reality, women have benefited from huge gains, financial and otherwise, during the past three years.Take the most important issue for families: The economy. Our nation has created more than 7 million jobs since the 2016 election — and women have filled over half, or more than 4 million, of those vacancies. The unemployment rate for women stands at a minuscule 3.2%, and last September reached its lowest level since 1953. And as the unemployment rate has declined, so too did the number of women in poverty, decreasing by 1.5 million in President Trump’s first two years in office.Photos show Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ jetPhotos obtained by The Post on Thursday show former President Bill Clinton posing aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet — dubbed the “Lolita Express” — with the sex fiend’s alleged procuress Ghislaine Maxwell and one of his rape accusers.#ClintonBodyCount – Yes, It’s Real & Media Claims Jeffrey Epstein Is Latest AdditionWhile outlets such as Snopes and others provide cover for Socialists, Communists, Islamists and the Sodomite movement, the fact is that they have also attempted to dismiss the claims that the Clinton Body Count isn’t real. However, the list is so compelling that even CBS Las Vegas posted it, calling it a conspiracy theory.