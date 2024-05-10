Scott Ritter: Russia has NATO Completely DESTROYED and Putin's Ultimatum Shows No Mercy

Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joins the show to discuss the CIA's historic regime change plot against Russia and how it fits into NATO's overall policy. This video breaks down how Russia has come out on top anyway, leading to an ultimatum to by Putin to the West on Russia's sovereignty. Independent media is under attack.
Support this channel by subscribing on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong
Support the channel in other ways:
Buy Me a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/dannyhaiphong
Substack: https://chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com/
Cashapp: $Dhaiphong
Venmo: @dannyH2020
Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho
Mirrored - Danny Haiphong
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.