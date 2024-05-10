Create New Account
Scott Ritter: Russia has NATO Completely DESTROYED and Putin's Ultimatum Shows No Mercy
Published 14 hours ago

Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joins the show to discuss the CIA's historic regime change plot against Russia and how it fits into NATO's overall policy. This video breaks down how Russia has come out on top anyway, leading to an ultimatum to by Putin to the West on Russia's sovereignty. Independent media is under attack.

Mirrored - Danny Haiphong


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russiaputinnatoscott ritter

