Cop * throws grenade * Lady in crowd “you’re gonna cause riot like that”

We found the cop that burned his face:

She was right. The police actions on January 6, throwing grenades into a peaceful crowd and spraying them with pepper spray all while protestors had no evacuation routes, literally caused the riot like that.

