Pfizer Warning: Vaccine May Be Dangerous

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As the US FDA is preparing to approve the Pfizer Covid vaccine for emergency use, the UK health authority has issued a warning that individuals with severe allergies should avoid the vaccine due to potential for serious reactions. In the UK, the health authority has also recommended that the vaccine "should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available." With Americans divided on whether they want to get the vaccine, will this news push more to refuse? Also today, the US faces a lockdown-induced mental health crisis according to a recent Gallup survey. LA County sees outdoor dining ban overturned by superior court judge.