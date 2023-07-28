Create New Account
Russian cruise missile flew in different directions over Ukraine
The Prisoner
8657 Subscribers
374 views
Published 18 hours ago

Russian cruise missiles such as Kh-101 and Kh-555 are launched from Tu-95MS strategic missile carrier, flying in multiple directions over Ukraine. The attacks by Russian Aerospace Forces targeted sensitive NATO military and infrastructure. Flying missiles and powerful explosions were reported in several areas across Ukraine during the Russian retaliation.

russian cruise missileskh-101kh-555tu-95ms

