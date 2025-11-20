ALEX KRAINER - The British Free Trade System vs the American Model

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra https://graceasagra.com/ presents
Freedom International Livestream
Nov 20, 2025, Thursday 12:00 PM EST
Guest: ALEX KRAINER
Topic: The British Free Trade System vs the American Model
Alex Krainer is a Monaco-based market analyst, author, and former hedge fund manager. Born in socialist Yugoslavia, he later studied in the U.S. and Switzerland, earning a degree in Business and Economics. After experiencing Venezuela’s 1994 banking crisis, he returned to Croatia and served in its war of independence. In 1996, he joined an oil trading firm in Monaco, advancing to CEO and spearheading AI-driven market analysis. In 2007, he founded an investment firm, achieving strong returns during the 2008 financial crisis. He later managed tail risk strategies at Altana Wealth and, in 2020, launched Krainer Analytics to support investment managers.
