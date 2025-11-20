BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ALEX KRAINER - The British Free Trade System vs the American Model
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 2 days ago


Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra https://graceasagra.com/ presents

Freedom International Livestream

Nov 20, 2025, Thursday 12:00 PM EST

Guest: ALEX KRAINER

 

Topic: The British Free Trade System vs the American Model                    

www.alexkrainer.substack.com

www.TheNakedHedgie.com

https://isystem-tf.com/trendcompass/

 

Bio:


Alex Krainer is a Monaco-based market analyst, author, and former hedge fund manager. Born in socialist Yugoslavia, he later studied in the U.S. and Switzerland, earning a degree in Business and Economics. After experiencing Venezuela’s 1994 banking crisis, he returned to Croatia and served in its war of independence. In 1996, he joined an oil trading firm in Monaco, advancing to CEO and spearheading AI-driven market analysis. In 2007, he founded an investment firm, achieving strong returns during the 2008 financial crisis. He later managed tail risk strategies at Altana Wealth and, in 2020, launched Krainer Analytics to support investment managers.


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

WELLNESS RESOURCES

 https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/ -

15% discount - 15%_59N84F_05


Keywords
trumpcityoflondonglobalelitebritishfreetradeamericaneconomygloabloligarchy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy