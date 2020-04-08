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Wim Hof's tips for the lockdown | #AskWim
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7 views • April 08, 2020
Wim Hof

What to do during the lockdown? You can always keep on training the power of your mind and body with daily Wim Hof Method breathing exercises and cold showers. Take it on! X

Practice the Wim Hof Method at home:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/elearning


Want to discover & learn more about the Wim Hof Method?

JOIN THE FREE MINI CLASS:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/free-min...

DOWNLOAD THE FREE MOBILE APP:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/wim-hof-...

VISIT THE WEBSITE:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/

CONNECT WITH WIM:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_...
Facebook: https://facebook.com/icemanwimhof/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/iceman_hof
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iceman_hof

FREE E-BOOK:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/ebook-jo...

WIM HOF METHOD ONLINE COURSES:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/elearning

FOR WORKSHOPS/SEMINARS/TRAVELS:
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/activities


=====
ABOUT WIM HOF
=====

“The Iceman” Wim Hof is a Dutch athlete and multiple Guiness World Record holder known for his ability to withstand extreme cold and his extraordinary achievements.

Wim believes that EVERYONE is capable of doing the same exceptional things his body allows him to do. That’s why he developed the Wim Hof Method - a combination of breathing exercises, cold therapy and commitment - to give YOU the tools to take control over your body.

He’s on a mission to share the potential health benefits of his method, working with scientists around the world to prove that his techniques work.

Discover more at wimhofmethod.com
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spiritualitybreathingexercisewim hoflockdowncovid-19askwimcold shower
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