What's The Plan For Gaza?

Whistleblower Exposes The Real Puppet Masters Controlling State Department & Plans For Gaza

* Shahed Ghoreishi is a former press officer for the State Department, and an advocate for ending and preventing wars.

* He says Mark Levin’s stepson got him fired last month because he didn’t repeat Israeli talking points.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 September 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-shahed-ghoreishi

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1964010638759358788