They're Not Hiding Giants To Protect The Bible. Timothy Alberino Says They're Harvesting Them

Timothy Alberino explains why the giant cover-up was never about protecting the Bible. Mystery schools want the bodies for ritual, genetics, and control, and the evidence runs from Abraham Lincoln to the Smithsonian.

Alberino connects Lincoln’s statement on giant remains in America’s mountains, Smithsonian repositories still holding the bones, Hillary’s interest in Gilgamesh from the Podesta emails, and Tom Horn’s account of giant sarcophagi pulled from the Baghdad museum onto Chinook helicopters. He then walks through his theory that cadavers of giants may be used to summon their disembodied spirits, and closes with his firsthand exam of the large tridactyl mummy Maria at the University of Ica in Peru after Jaime Maussan’s smaller specimens went viral.

Full interview: https://youtu.be/flxLD2t8Oik?si=H3ODlMu64CzKU0BV



0:00 Why hide giants if the Bible is true



1:01 Mystery schools and the real motive



1:36 Ritual, veneration, genetic harvest



2:49 Abraham Lincoln on giant bones in America

3:30 Smithsonian repositories and Sardinia



4:30 Hillary, Podesta emails, Gilgamesh

5:01 Tom Horn and the Baghdad Chinooks



6:54 Can giant remains summon spirits

8:02 Peru expedition and the tridactyls



12:15 Examining Maria at University of Ica



14:42 Maria vs the small Maussan mummies

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