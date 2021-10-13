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Real Talk with Kimberly Goguen and Joyce Keller 10/13/21
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217 views • October 13, 2021
Join Kimberly Goguen and Joyce Keller in this conversation about topics that are affecting us today such as vaccines, Star Link, mind control, subliminal messages, 5G. Joyce shared her first experience with the Arcturians Collective, who are extraterrestrial, high-dimensional beings from Arcturus. The Arcturians are the godhead or the monads and are part of the Council of Planets. They are the "healers."
This show is packed full of great information that you will want to hear more about!
Joyce Keller is an internationally-known visionary, author, psychic dream analyst, television and radio host, media personality, author of ten best-selling books which are sold internationally including England, Greece, Italy, Africa, China, and many other countries. Joyce has been a columnist for Lifetime Television and is a certified hypnotherapist who has safely and successfully lead thousands of people to overcome weight problems, and many other human difficulties.
Please visit Joyce Keller's website at https://joycekeller.com/
.
This show is packed full of great information that you will want to hear more about!
Joyce Keller is an internationally-known visionary, author, psychic dream analyst, television and radio host, media personality, author of ten best-selling books which are sold internationally including England, Greece, Italy, Africa, China, and many other countries. Joyce has been a columnist for Lifetime Television and is a certified hypnotherapist who has safely and successfully lead thousands of people to overcome weight problems, and many other human difficulties.
Please visit Joyce Keller's website at https://joycekeller.com/
.
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