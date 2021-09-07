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Dogged By Anti-Vaxx Protests Justin Trudeau on the Brink: Canadians Appear to Be Fed Up With His 'Build Back Better' Pandemic Policies
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720 views • September 07, 2021
Justin Trudeau was met with another huge protest today in Brantford, Ontario while on the election trail. This one followed a large protest that happened yesterday in Newmarket, Ontario. People are fed-up and outraged at his calling a 'snap election' during a Flu Pandemic.
Justin Trudeau called an election during a Pandemic when he still had two years on his mandate. He got greedy and though that he could call an election when his popularity was high, but it appears to have back fired. Trudeau is operating with a minority government, but wants a majority. Canadians are fine with a minority government, but what has happened is the opposition to Trudeau's mandatory vaccine and lockdwn policies that have been implemented by the 'Party of Davos' a.k.a 'The New World Order' has enabled them a voice. Justin Trudeau has two weeks left in election campaign, but it has been dogged by massive protests and this campaign has shown just how unpopular Trudeau and his leadership has been during the Coronavirus Pandemic. It appears to be back firing on Trudeau and his quest for a majority government. God Bless Democracy!
Video complimentary of BitChute Channel.
Digital Truth Calgary
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Justin Trudeau called an election during a Pandemic when he still had two years on his mandate. He got greedy and though that he could call an election when his popularity was high, but it appears to have back fired. Trudeau is operating with a minority government, but wants a majority. Canadians are fine with a minority government, but what has happened is the opposition to Trudeau's mandatory vaccine and lockdwn policies that have been implemented by the 'Party of Davos' a.k.a 'The New World Order' has enabled them a voice. Justin Trudeau has two weeks left in election campaign, but it has been dogged by massive protests and this campaign has shown just how unpopular Trudeau and his leadership has been during the Coronavirus Pandemic. It appears to be back firing on Trudeau and his quest for a majority government. God Bless Democracy!
Video complimentary of BitChute Channel.
Digital Truth Calgary
TRUDEAU IN ONTARIO BLOCKED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UF01O2BXgczS/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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