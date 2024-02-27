Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
France to IMPRISON You if you Dare Question MRNA "Vaccine" -- Congrats Piggy Pfizer Shareholders!
channel image
Recharge Freedom
329 Subscribers
38 views
Published Yesterday

French just passed a draconian, Orwellian law, that would imprison someone who dares to question mRNA technology or the vaccine to three years in prison, and a €45,000 fine. How is this being passed, what are the incentives, and will day, with a beach head stake in the heart of our freedoms, continue to push their power, and usher in a fascistic governmental structure with complete authority over our lives? #MRNA #france #fascism

Keywords
free speechfreedomcensorshipsocial mediafirst amendmenttwitter1984orwelliantaxesfascismgeorge orwellmodernaministry of truthpfizercovidtony faucicovid vaccinemrnamrna technologycovid lockdownsgreat barrington declarationprinted moneyj baratariacorporation ands state

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket