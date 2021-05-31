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Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in India due to a Nose/Quick test for COVID-19? [29.05.2021]
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218 views • May 31, 2021
Note: A new deadly 'plague' or 'virus on the way from the Satanist? and now from India? Plz do your own research. Viewer Discretion is Advised!
'Due to Nose-Test / Quick test for COVID-19 SCAM?'
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Gravitas: What is Black Fungus or Mucormycosis?
1,215,280 views•May 11, 2021
WION - 2.75M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y4Wmv02XwQ8
Black Fungus cases are on the rise in India. The infection can cause blindness, even death if it reaches the brain. Who is most likely to get infected? What are the symptoms? Can they be cured? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
is
About Channel:
WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.
#Gravitas #BlackFungus #Mucormycos
https://www.wionews.com/videos/gravitas-what-is-black-fungus-or-mucormycosis-384376
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https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-57027829
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Niffelheim
Published May 29, 2021 - 3 Views
https://rumble.com/vhs5od-gravitas-what-is-black-fungus-or-mucormycosis.html
https://rumble.com/user/Niffelheim
Due to Nose-Test / Quick test for COVID-19_SCAM
'Due to Nose-Test / Quick test for COVID-19 SCAM?'
--
Gravitas: What is Black Fungus or Mucormycosis?
1,215,280 views•May 11, 2021
WION - 2.75M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y4Wmv02XwQ8
Black Fungus cases are on the rise in India. The infection can cause blindness, even death if it reaches the brain. Who is most likely to get infected? What are the symptoms? Can they be cured? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
is
About Channel:
WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.
#Gravitas #BlackFungus #Mucormycos
https://www.wionews.com/videos/gravitas-what-is-black-fungus-or-mucormycosis-384376
--
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-57027829
--
Niffelheim
Published May 29, 2021 - 3 Views
https://rumble.com/vhs5od-gravitas-what-is-black-fungus-or-mucormycosis.html
https://rumble.com/user/Niffelheim
Due to Nose-Test / Quick test for COVID-19_SCAM
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