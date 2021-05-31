Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in India due to a Nose/Quick test for COVID-19? [29.05.2021]

Note: A new deadly 'plague' or 'virus on the way from the Satanist? and now from India? Plz do your own research. Viewer Discretion is Advised!'Due to Nose-Test / Quick test for COVID-19 SCAM?'--Gravitas: What is Black Fungus or Mucormycosis?1,215,280 views•May 11, 2021WION - 2.75M subscribersBlack Fungus cases are on the rise in India. The infection can cause blindness, even death if it reaches the brain. Who is most likely to get infected? What are the symptoms? Can they be cured? Palki Sharma gets you a report.isAbout Channel:WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.#Gravitas #BlackFungus #Mucormycos----NiffelheimPublished May 29, 2021 - 3 ViewsDue to Nose-Test / Quick test for COVID-19_SCAM