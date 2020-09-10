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THE DAY BEFORE DISCLOSURE [2010] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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66 views • September 10, 2020
Our modern civilization is likely to be confronted with the biggest paradigm shift in the perception of reality ever, and through our productions we wish to bring insight from the forefront of this development.
This is a world-class film, exquisitely produced and thoughtfully scripted. This is the real deal and is consistent with everything that has been poking into the public consciousness for decades.
US started trying to shoot them down in 1940s–this is about as smart as the Spanish declaring any indigenous peoples who did not speak Spanish to be heathens subject to enslavement. Lost so many pilots the order finally rescinded in 1954 or so.
Many excellent interviews with a range of serious people.
The Roswell alien crash was directly associated with US early nuclear endeavors probably being "scouted" by concerned aliens.
Most disturbing is the lengths that US and UK governments went to drug and otherwise disorient and silence direct witnesses who were not "cleared" to be aware of extra-terrestial, inter-dimensional, and extra-dimensional matters.
Brazilian and Russian reports suggest alien activity in "containing" effects of early nuclear explosions.
Mexico is so focused that a two-hour prime time show covers UFOs once a week.
Norway has world's only full-time UFO spotting and assessing station (Hessdalen). Excellent discussion of both alien collection (e.g. two ton slab of earth cut and lifted with no evidence of heavy equipment) and alien concern over Homo Sapiens combination of nuclear weapons, violent nature, and early space exploration. Specific discussion of alien interventions to cause offensive missile malfunction as well as "shut down" of missiles on alert.
Relationship of media to intelligence explored in a very negative manner–fast forward to 9/11! National Enquirer bought out by CIA front company to sensationalize and marginalize extra-terrestial material.
Bleeding-edge thinking is that Homo Sapiens is a hybrid possibly altered from earliest days of emergence. Covers abductions, surgical procedures, samples with focus on reproductive organs. Babies, toddlers described in various forms of human to alien mixtures. Abductees who have children see the children abducted in turn, as if the aliens are doing generational studies.
As many as 60 distinct alien "types" are believed to exist, playing many different roles across many different types of human groups and activities.
"Truth Embargo" implemented 62 years ago is coming to an end. Classification is an obstacle, and especially so in NASA of all places. The truth will come out. This is the story of the Millennium. It will change virtually every paradigm across every science *and* (even more importantly) our dimensional/social paradigms.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
This is a world-class film, exquisitely produced and thoughtfully scripted. This is the real deal and is consistent with everything that has been poking into the public consciousness for decades.
US started trying to shoot them down in 1940s–this is about as smart as the Spanish declaring any indigenous peoples who did not speak Spanish to be heathens subject to enslavement. Lost so many pilots the order finally rescinded in 1954 or so.
Many excellent interviews with a range of serious people.
The Roswell alien crash was directly associated with US early nuclear endeavors probably being "scouted" by concerned aliens.
Most disturbing is the lengths that US and UK governments went to drug and otherwise disorient and silence direct witnesses who were not "cleared" to be aware of extra-terrestial, inter-dimensional, and extra-dimensional matters.
Brazilian and Russian reports suggest alien activity in "containing" effects of early nuclear explosions.
Mexico is so focused that a two-hour prime time show covers UFOs once a week.
Norway has world's only full-time UFO spotting and assessing station (Hessdalen). Excellent discussion of both alien collection (e.g. two ton slab of earth cut and lifted with no evidence of heavy equipment) and alien concern over Homo Sapiens combination of nuclear weapons, violent nature, and early space exploration. Specific discussion of alien interventions to cause offensive missile malfunction as well as "shut down" of missiles on alert.
Relationship of media to intelligence explored in a very negative manner–fast forward to 9/11! National Enquirer bought out by CIA front company to sensationalize and marginalize extra-terrestial material.
Bleeding-edge thinking is that Homo Sapiens is a hybrid possibly altered from earliest days of emergence. Covers abductions, surgical procedures, samples with focus on reproductive organs. Babies, toddlers described in various forms of human to alien mixtures. Abductees who have children see the children abducted in turn, as if the aliens are doing generational studies.
As many as 60 distinct alien "types" are believed to exist, playing many different roles across many different types of human groups and activities.
"Truth Embargo" implemented 62 years ago is coming to an end. Classification is an obstacle, and especially so in NASA of all places. The truth will come out. This is the story of the Millennium. It will change virtually every paradigm across every science *and* (even more importantly) our dimensional/social paradigms.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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