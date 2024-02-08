Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 7, 2024

Episode 2211 - Always Think on the good things! Weapons sent to Ukraine found with Mexican drug cartels. Will commercial real estate collapse banks? Tucker interviews Putin. Interview with Putin discussed. World war three is not imminent! Plus much more! High energy must listen show.
