Scripture Shows Existence of Nephilim, Giants, Fallen Angels, and Aliens - Scott Mitchell





There are many things about Biblical history and ancient culture that the world keeps hidden, and one of those topics are the facts behind the Nephilim and giants of old. Scott Mitchell is a pastor, teacher, and the host of the mind-blowing Bible Mysteries Podcast. His programs dissect mysterious secrets and evidence that shed light on often-ignored elements in the Bible, like fallen angels and genetic manipulation. Scott discusses the possible genetic destruction of mankind in the days of Noah, how fallen angels may be living among us, and just how deeply involved our own worldly governments are in keeping this knowledge confidential.









TAKEAWAYS





God is pouring out His wrath on the Earth because the world has broken the everlasting covenant





The LGBTQ movement has unwisely and purposely attempted to hijack the symbol of God’s sacred covenant with man - the rainbow





AI technology will certainly accelerate the deception of the end times in whatever way the elite choose





The Book of Enoch is a non-inspired historical text that can provide insight into the cultural context of the ancient world









