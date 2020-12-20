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The Most Corrupt US Election In History
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105 views • December 20, 2020
When you win a record low 17% of counties, lose Black & Hispanic support, lose 18/19 Bellwether Counties, lose Ohio, Florida, & Iowa — and lose 27/27 House "Toss-Ups" — but you shatter the popular vote record
Whistleblower with royal ancestry confirms that fake Chinese ballots were sent to Mississippi, Florida and North Carolina
https://www.nationalsecurity.news/2020-12-08-whistleblower-royal-ancestry-confirms-fake-chinese-ballots.html
Sources:
https://omegashock.com/2020/11/06/the-most-corrupt-election-in-american-history/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-lies-top-lies-simple-math-proves-numbers-dont-add-media-biden-now-claim-73-turnout-time-high-since-1900/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-huge-simple-math-shows-biden-claims-13-million-votes-eligible-voters-voted-2020-election/?ff_source=Email&;ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailypm&ff_content=daily
https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/number-of-registered-voters-by-state
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/elections/voter-turnout/
Whistleblower with royal ancestry confirms that fake Chinese ballots were sent to Mississippi, Florida and North Carolina
https://www.nationalsecurity.news/2020-12-08-whistleblower-royal-ancestry-confirms-fake-chinese-ballots.html
Sources:
https://omegashock.com/2020/11/06/the-most-corrupt-election-in-american-history/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-lies-top-lies-simple-math-proves-numbers-dont-add-media-biden-now-claim-73-turnout-time-high-since-1900/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-huge-simple-math-shows-biden-claims-13-million-votes-eligible-voters-voted-2020-election/?ff_source=Email&;ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailypm&ff_content=daily
https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/number-of-registered-voters-by-state
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/elections/voter-turnout/
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