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ELITES MESSAGE FOR HUMANITY-EAT INSECTS FOR FOOD-BURN WOOD TO STAY WARM-SHUT UP WE WILL TELL YOU WHAT TO THINK-WHILE THEY ELIMATE US
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240 views • June 07, 2022
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https://neveryetmelted.com/2008/12/30/russian-professor-predicts-breakup-of-usa-in-2010/
https://rense.com/general96/china-bio-weapons.php
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2018/12/11/colonial-warfare-were-smallpox-infected-blankets-given-to-native-americans/
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1529739273079074820
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1533908683993845761
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/texas-power-demand-hit-record-high-amid-sweltering-summer-heat
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/biden-invokes-defense-production-act-accelerate-solar-fuel-cells-latest-flailing-attempt
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1534200303750365186
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/collect-branches-fuel-poles-told-burn-wood-keep-warm-amid-putinflation
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-national-gas-average-approaches-5-little-demand-destruction-emerges
https://twitter.com/marcfriedrich7/status/1533693776505491458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/reports-of-russia-stealing-ukraine-grain-credible-says-blinken/ar-AAY9wiX
https://www.rt.com/news/556744-china-base-cambodia-us/
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https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1533837875716009984
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https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/home-invader-fatally-shot-florida-pregnant-woman-ar-15-n1076026
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1534160910851645440
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/blue-state-exodus-many-consider-leaving-one-biggest-democratic-states
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1533917093854339072
https://twitter.com/SenMastriano/status/1533931218265427968
https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley/status/1534172218439114752
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/bidens-cdc-pushes-masks-amid-elevated-monkeypox-threat-then-quietly-removes-advice
https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1534151331862159361
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/two-new-studies-show-link-incurable-degenerative-brain-disease-experimental-covid-19-vaccine/
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1533930528977690626/photo/1
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https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/health/nyc-cancer-trial-delivers-unheard-of-result-complete-remission-for-everyone/3721476/
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https://www.facebook.com/reel/439891637935427?fs=e&;s=cl
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://neveryetmelted.com/2008/12/30/russian-professor-predicts-breakup-of-usa-in-2010/
https://rense.com/general96/china-bio-weapons.php
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2018/12/11/colonial-warfare-were-smallpox-infected-blankets-given-to-native-americans/
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1529739273079074820
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1533908683993845761
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/texas-power-demand-hit-record-high-amid-sweltering-summer-heat
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/biden-invokes-defense-production-act-accelerate-solar-fuel-cells-latest-flailing-attempt
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1534200303750365186
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/collect-branches-fuel-poles-told-burn-wood-keep-warm-amid-putinflation
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-national-gas-average-approaches-5-little-demand-destruction-emerges
https://twitter.com/marcfriedrich7/status/1533693776505491458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/reports-of-russia-stealing-ukraine-grain-credible-says-blinken/ar-AAY9wiX
https://www.rt.com/news/556744-china-base-cambodia-us/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TSMC
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1534202296128745472
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-skorean-jets-large-show-force-white-house-warns-kim-against-nuclear-test
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/68-million-now-seeking-refuge-russian-invasion
https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1533900421726670848
https://www.globalsecurity.org/jhtml/jframe.html#https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/int/images/csto-2008.gif|||
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/cash-strapped-sri-lanka-looks-russia-quench-thirst-oil
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1533876704359419907
https://thefederalist.com/2022/06/03/500-percent-spike-in-biden-administration-shutting-down-gun-retailers-over-typos/
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1533837875716009984
https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1533602754274504704
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/home-invader-fatally-shot-florida-pregnant-woman-ar-15-n1076026
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1534160910851645440
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/blue-state-exodus-many-consider-leaving-one-biggest-democratic-states
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1533917093854339072
https://twitter.com/SenMastriano/status/1533931218265427968
https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley/status/1534172218439114752
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/bidens-cdc-pushes-masks-amid-elevated-monkeypox-threat-then-quietly-removes-advice
https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1534151331862159361
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/two-new-studies-show-link-incurable-degenerative-brain-disease-experimental-covid-19-vaccine/
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1533930528977690626/photo/1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dostarlimab
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/health/nyc-cancer-trial-delivers-unheard-of-result-complete-remission-for-everyone/3721476/
https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1534205389176201216
https://www.facebook.com/reel/439891637935427?fs=e&;s=cl
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