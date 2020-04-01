Global Health News Episode #23 | Behind the Scenes at TTAC’s Cancer Survivor Stories Part 2

Welcome to part two of a Global Health News Special Edition: Behind The Scenes with Ty & Charlene, sharing real-life cancer survivor stories and the latest holistic health news. Watch previous episodes here: bit.ly/Global-Health-News.



First, Ty and Charlene introduce us to Jeri Atchley, a breast cancer survivor who didn’t know where to turn.



Hear how chemotherapy destroyed Jeri’s body… And how her doctors never told her about alternative treatments.



See how Jeri’s husband was able to relate to her journey, and what choice they made next.



Jeri shares great advice for those stricken with cancer, and how The Truth About Cancer played a role in her survival story.



Next, we talk with Carrie Chapman, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014. Listen to Carrie’s terrifying journey through chemotherapy… And how her doctors failed to comfort her.



Carrie is in a much better place due to alternative treatments and shares words of advice for everyone.



Finally, join Brittany and David Aguirre, a young married couple. Brittany was diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer six months into her pregnancy and immediately searched for alternatives to chemotherapy. Watch the video to hear the rest of their amazing story.