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MOTIVATIONAL SEMINARS, FAKE GURUS AND FAITH HEALING EVENTS DON’T WORK BECAUSE… EP 4.
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15 views • September 15, 2020
Fake Gurus, Motivational Seminars and Faith Healing Events is a podcast episode made in a documentary like video explaining how fake gurus, motivational seminars and faith healing events are mostly nothing but scams and “play on emotions” up-selling products or to buy another ticket for another event. Even the new rise of fake internet gurus and how I made my first million trend selling empty dreams didn’t escape being exposed in this episode.
Here is the truth about the "faith and motivational-industrial complex," a multi-billion dollar industry.
Please Like, Share and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video.
You can support us on YouTube by subscribing to The Dynamic Thinking Project Podcast https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRk8iy8T-5FlY0YFHmk8XMA
To download The Day We Gave Up Health eBook https://bit.ly/2O8qEq6
You can download this episodes at https://themindtechinstitute.com/
To study online Neuro-Linguistic Programming: https://bit.ly/3iEXI71
To study online Hypnosis (Hypnotherapy): https://bit.ly/2O3q7Wh
Life Management Training (Life Coaching): https://bit.ly/2ZFKMVC
All courses are globally recognized. All online courses are available at: https://themindtechinstitute.com/courses/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The.MindTech.Institute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themindtechinstitute/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_MindTech_In
PodBean: http://thedynamicthinkingproject.podbean.com/
Websites: https://themindtechinstitute.com/
https://mti.edu.au
Also available on iTunes, Stitcher and all major podcasts platforms.
Music: Kevin MacLeod - Decisions.
KEYWORDS:
Fake Gurus, Motivational Seminars, Faith Healing, Events, fake internet gurus, Fake E- Commerce Gurus On YouTube, I'm not your guru, documentry, tony robbins, Gary Vaynerchuk, Gary V, Les Brown, Warren Macdonald, Eckhart Tolle, Simon Sinek, Jim Rohn, Robert Kiyosaki, Iyanla Vanzant, Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, Grant Cardone, TJ Hoisington, Esther Hicks, Gabrielle Bernstein, Deepak Chopra, Joe Vitale, James Van Praagh, Sathya Sai Baba, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Jayendra Saraswati, Chandraswami, Rajneesh, osho, Swami Agnivesh, Baba Ramdev, Swami Nithyananda, Asaram Bapu, Bhimanand Ji Maharaj Chitrakootwale, Shiv Murat Dwivedi, Swami Sadachari, Swami Gnvanachaitanya, Baba Gurmeet Singh, Swami Amritachaitanya, Swami Ramdev, Prakashanand Saraswati, Sri Sri Ravichandran, Sri Sri Ravichandran, Swami Amritachaitanya, Swami Premananda, Tai Lopez, here in my garage, influencers, business, Instagram influencers, fake money gurus, Dan Lok, Dan Pena, Dave Ramsey, Graham Stephan, Jason Capital, Jake Paul, Com Mirza, Kris Krohn, Dean Graziosi, Vegas Dave, How to Get Laid and Improve Your Dating Life, Caleb Maddix, Wesley Million Dollar Virgin, Alex Becker, Anthony Morrison, Adrian Morrison, Beau Crabill, John Crestani, Kevin David, Michael Zuber, Stephen Liao, Ed Mylett, Max Tornow, Manny Khoshbin, Mike Vestil, Clayton Morris, Ricky Gutierrez, Caleb Maddix, Don Lapre, Guthony Rutano, Sam Ovens, sifu, Amazon FBA scam online gurus, dropshipping online gurus, Eric Ho, Master Sri Akarshana, Millennial Millionaire scams, Evan Luthra, Joyce Meyer, T.D. Jakes, Franklin Graham, Rick Warren, Billy Graham, Creflo Dollar, Joel Osteen, Benny Hinn, Pat Robertson, Kenneth Copeland, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Chris Oyakhilome, Uebert Angel, Emmanuel Makandiwa, Ayo Oritsejafor, Thomas Dexter Jakes, Creflo Dollar, Jesse Duplantis, T.B. Joshua, Joseph Prince, Ray McCauley, opera winfrey, Robert Tilton, superbrain, super brain, superbrain jim kwik, fake coaching, life coaches scams, fake life coaches, fake online busines coaches, business coaching scams, online business coaching scams, Entrepreneur scams, Entrepreneurship scams, online fake Entrepreneur, sucess, leadership, nlp, neuro linguistic programming, hypnosis, hypnotherapy, stage hypnosis, funny hypnosis, street hypnosis.
Here is the truth about the "faith and motivational-industrial complex," a multi-billion dollar industry.
Please Like, Share and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video.
You can support us on YouTube by subscribing to The Dynamic Thinking Project Podcast https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRk8iy8T-5FlY0YFHmk8XMA
To download The Day We Gave Up Health eBook https://bit.ly/2O8qEq6
You can download this episodes at https://themindtechinstitute.com/
To study online Neuro-Linguistic Programming: https://bit.ly/3iEXI71
To study online Hypnosis (Hypnotherapy): https://bit.ly/2O3q7Wh
Life Management Training (Life Coaching): https://bit.ly/2ZFKMVC
All courses are globally recognized. All online courses are available at: https://themindtechinstitute.com/courses/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The.MindTech.Institute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themindtechinstitute/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_MindTech_In
PodBean: http://thedynamicthinkingproject.podbean.com/
Websites: https://themindtechinstitute.com/
https://mti.edu.au
Also available on iTunes, Stitcher and all major podcasts platforms.
Music: Kevin MacLeod - Decisions.
KEYWORDS:
Fake Gurus, Motivational Seminars, Faith Healing, Events, fake internet gurus, Fake E- Commerce Gurus On YouTube, I'm not your guru, documentry, tony robbins, Gary Vaynerchuk, Gary V, Les Brown, Warren Macdonald, Eckhart Tolle, Simon Sinek, Jim Rohn, Robert Kiyosaki, Iyanla Vanzant, Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, Grant Cardone, TJ Hoisington, Esther Hicks, Gabrielle Bernstein, Deepak Chopra, Joe Vitale, James Van Praagh, Sathya Sai Baba, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Jayendra Saraswati, Chandraswami, Rajneesh, osho, Swami Agnivesh, Baba Ramdev, Swami Nithyananda, Asaram Bapu, Bhimanand Ji Maharaj Chitrakootwale, Shiv Murat Dwivedi, Swami Sadachari, Swami Gnvanachaitanya, Baba Gurmeet Singh, Swami Amritachaitanya, Swami Ramdev, Prakashanand Saraswati, Sri Sri Ravichandran, Sri Sri Ravichandran, Swami Amritachaitanya, Swami Premananda, Tai Lopez, here in my garage, influencers, business, Instagram influencers, fake money gurus, Dan Lok, Dan Pena, Dave Ramsey, Graham Stephan, Jason Capital, Jake Paul, Com Mirza, Kris Krohn, Dean Graziosi, Vegas Dave, How to Get Laid and Improve Your Dating Life, Caleb Maddix, Wesley Million Dollar Virgin, Alex Becker, Anthony Morrison, Adrian Morrison, Beau Crabill, John Crestani, Kevin David, Michael Zuber, Stephen Liao, Ed Mylett, Max Tornow, Manny Khoshbin, Mike Vestil, Clayton Morris, Ricky Gutierrez, Caleb Maddix, Don Lapre, Guthony Rutano, Sam Ovens, sifu, Amazon FBA scam online gurus, dropshipping online gurus, Eric Ho, Master Sri Akarshana, Millennial Millionaire scams, Evan Luthra, Joyce Meyer, T.D. Jakes, Franklin Graham, Rick Warren, Billy Graham, Creflo Dollar, Joel Osteen, Benny Hinn, Pat Robertson, Kenneth Copeland, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Chris Oyakhilome, Uebert Angel, Emmanuel Makandiwa, Ayo Oritsejafor, Thomas Dexter Jakes, Creflo Dollar, Jesse Duplantis, T.B. Joshua, Joseph Prince, Ray McCauley, opera winfrey, Robert Tilton, superbrain, super brain, superbrain jim kwik, fake coaching, life coaches scams, fake life coaches, fake online busines coaches, business coaching scams, online business coaching scams, Entrepreneur scams, Entrepreneurship scams, online fake Entrepreneur, sucess, leadership, nlp, neuro linguistic programming, hypnosis, hypnotherapy, stage hypnosis, funny hypnosis, street hypnosis.
Keywords
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