Why digital ID is a digital dog leash. 🎯
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10126 followers
163 views • 1 day ago

"Right now, the government gives us IDs—driver's license, passport, social security card, etc... They're separate. You lose your license, you can still pay your bills. You can still go buy groceries."

"Each card controls one door, not the whole damn house. Now, picture one digital ID that holds every single key you've got. Your bank account, your health records, your travel, your phone, your ability to move, operate."

"What happens when someday somebody else holds that key? They don't just control one door now, do they? They control your entire life."


Source @Real Wide Awake Media

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

controldigital iddigital dog leash
