A Sense of Southern Italy (Part 2 of 2) - Le Castella

In order to give you a sense of southern Italy, we spent the next 3-days, of our 7-day excursion, down at the beach in Cropani Marina, visited one of the most spectacular panoramic views in Calabria at The Relais Ruggiero Bed & Breakfast and finished our trip at the 1,600 year-old world famous Le Castella.
The Relais Ruggiero Bed & Breakfast
www.relaisruggiero.it/en
