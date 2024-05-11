Sound of Freedom actor Eduardo Verástegui addresses CBC criticism of his movie

Mexican actor and producer of Sound of Freedom Eduardo Verástegui spoke with True North’s Harrison Faulkner at the Make Europe Great Again Conference in Bucharest, Romania about the issues of child trafficking in Canada and around the world.

Upon the release of Sound of Freedom, CBC movie critics panned the film as a “dog-whistle for xenophobic, pro-life types.”

Verastegui also announces that he plans to make a trip to Canada to speak with political leaders about the cause he is committed to standing up against.