Baby chickens hatched 10/3/2022 (DIY chickens)
eTRUTH
Published 2 months ago

Feeling like chicken grandparents now.  Some of our incubated chickens started laying fertile eggs back in July, and then today - 10/3/2022 the first two were hatched.  Check out the short video.  A Rhode Island Red chick and a Maran, the first two.  Anyone can do it - if you have some patience and minimal supplies.  It takes 3 weeks for the eggs to hatch, and then 4-5 months for the chickens to be full size and start laying eggs.

preppingjesus is lordbaby chickensdiy chicken hatching

