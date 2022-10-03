Baby chickens hatched 10/3/2022 (DIY chickens)

Feeling like chicken grandparents now. Some of our incubated chickens started laying fertile eggs back in July, and then today - 10/3/2022 the first two were hatched. Check out the short video. A Rhode Island Red chick and a Maran, the first two. Anyone can do it - if you have some patience and minimal supplies. It takes 3 weeks for the eggs to hatch, and then 4-5 months for the chickens to be full size and start laying eggs.