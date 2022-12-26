Create New Account
AN INVISIBLE THREAT - FULL DOCUMENTARY | Are Microwave Radiation Waves Killing Us?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP2sdCOr2II

We cannot see the waves, we cannot hear them, we cannot touch them, but they are all around us, invading the air, irradiating our body and the environment.

An Invisible Threat looks at the relationship between microwave technology and health, investigating the conflicts of interest among industry representatives, politicians, scientists and consumers that leave us unprotected to the effects of radiation.


Keywords
healthemfdeathtechnologymicrowave radiationsicknessan invisible threat

