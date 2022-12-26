AN INVISIBLE THREAT - FULL DOCUMENTARY | Are Microwave Radiation Waves Killing Us?

MIRRORED from
FilmIsNow Movies & Trailers
Mar 27, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP2sdCOr2II
We cannot see the waves, we cannot hear them, we cannot touch them, but they are all around us, invading the air, irradiating our body and the environment.
An Invisible Threat looks at the relationship between microwave technology and health, investigating the conflicts of interest among industry representatives, politicians, scientists and consumers that leave us unprotected to the effects of radiation.
