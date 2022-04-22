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FAKE NEWS IGNORES 100,000+ YOUNG AMERICANS KILLED BY FENTANYL SMUGGLED OVER POROUS BORDER!
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Website: Rememberricky.org
NOTE: I thought this was another young American killed by bad drivers and bad street infrastructure but looked up his website. It turns out he was killed by the other major border crisis issue which is fentanyl trafficking.
Unlike criminal fake news and bribed criminals in our govt., I will not forget or ignore Ricky and other young American kids murdered by Chinese made fentanyl smuggled across the border by Mexican narco gangs protected by corrupt DOJ, ATF, FBI and USBP.
Over 200,000 Americans are killed by chinese made Fentanyl EVERY YEAR!
This drug is mostly smuggled across the mexican border by mexican drug cartels. US govt. employees(including many Border Patrol) and politicians accept large bribes from these foreign cartels to protect this deadly racket.
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL FREE REPUBLIC.
I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
Followers,subscribers, likers:
Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
NOTE: I thought this was another young American killed by bad drivers and bad street infrastructure but looked up his website. It turns out he was killed by the other major border crisis issue which is fentanyl trafficking.
Unlike criminal fake news and bribed criminals in our govt., I will not forget or ignore Ricky and other young American kids murdered by Chinese made fentanyl smuggled across the border by Mexican narco gangs protected by corrupt DOJ, ATF, FBI and USBP.
Over 200,000 Americans are killed by chinese made Fentanyl EVERY YEAR!
This drug is mostly smuggled across the mexican border by mexican drug cartels. US govt. employees(including many Border Patrol) and politicians accept large bribes from these foreign cartels to protect this deadly racket.
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL FREE REPUBLIC.
I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
Followers,subscribers, likers:
Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
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