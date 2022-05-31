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Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Speaks at the WEF Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos About The Re-Calibration Of Human Rights and Freedom of Speech... They Are NOT Even Trying To Hide It Anymore
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37 views • May 31, 2022
Julie Inman Grant Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Speaks at the WEF Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos:
“We need a re-calibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from freedom of speech to be free from online violence."
#WEF #WorldEconomicForum #Australia #JulieInmanGrant #Davos #HumanRights #FreedomOfSpeech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
“We need a re-calibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from freedom of speech to be free from online violence."
#WEF #WorldEconomicForum #Australia #JulieInmanGrant #Davos #HumanRights #FreedomOfSpeech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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