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Scientific Study ~ Did COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions lower the death rate? Let's look at the data...
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15 views • April 04, 2021
This video presents the results of the study: "Covid-19 Mortality: A Vulnerability Issue Among Nations Facing Limited Margins for Adaptation"
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2020.604339/full
This is a link to the annotated graph used in the presentation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14t9NzoyfvNgeRWw0Sm7KB4EJ0ewW5SQs/view?usp=sharing
RESULTS:
"Stringency of the measures settled to fight pandemia, including lockdown, did not appear to be linked with death rate" (p. 1).
IMMUNE STRENGTH WAS THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR:
"This burden was not alleviated by stricter public decisions. Inherent factors have predetermined the mortality of Covid-19: Understanding them can improve prevention strategies by increasing the resilience of the population through better physical condition and immunity" (p. 1).
REFERENCES
De Larochelambert, Q., Marc, A., Antero, J., Le Bourg, E., & amp; Toussaint, J. F. (2020). Covid-19 mortality: a matter of vulnerability among nations facing limited margins of adaptation. Frontiers in public health, 8, 782.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2020.604339/full
This is a link to the annotated graph used in the presentation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14t9NzoyfvNgeRWw0Sm7KB4EJ0ewW5SQs/view?usp=sharing
RESULTS:
"Stringency of the measures settled to fight pandemia, including lockdown, did not appear to be linked with death rate" (p. 1).
IMMUNE STRENGTH WAS THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR:
"This burden was not alleviated by stricter public decisions. Inherent factors have predetermined the mortality of Covid-19: Understanding them can improve prevention strategies by increasing the resilience of the population through better physical condition and immunity" (p. 1).
REFERENCES
De Larochelambert, Q., Marc, A., Antero, J., Le Bourg, E., & amp; Toussaint, J. F. (2020). Covid-19 mortality: a matter of vulnerability among nations facing limited margins of adaptation. Frontiers in public health, 8, 782.
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