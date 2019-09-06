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Let me explain why we need Andrew Yang
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8 views • September 06, 2019
Imagine a world where there's no poverty. Imagine a world where there's no need for people to join street gangs. Imagine the world was there's no government corruption. Imagine the world where politicians are better off financially serving the will of the people instead of dirty corporations. Andrew Yang policies can make this all possible. I am asking you do not go to sleep tonight until you have talked to at least two people about Andrew Yang and gotten a pledge that they will do the same. Follow me on http://Twitter.com/tazbitter https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tazb... http://facebook.com/tazbitter
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