Vivek Ramaswamy promises to sue Biden Admin in Federal Court over TRUMP indictment

🚨BREAKING: Vivek G Ramaswamy promises to sue Biden Administration in Federal Court using his campaign's resources if they fail to abide by FOIA request demanding any communication surrounding DOJ's indictment of Trump.
source:
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1668630165809942529?s=20
