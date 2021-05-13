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International lawyer has all the evidence that pandemic is crime (MIRRORED)
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999 views • May 13, 2021
International lawyer has all the evidence that pandemic is crime (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Data Dumper at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/fc8769d2-d73f-4c7f-82d5-2cb9309c6014
stopworldcontrol, May 1, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial laywer, who succesfully sued large fraudulent corporations, like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His worldwide network of lawyers has listened to a hundred experts from every field of science. They collected undeniable evidence that the covid pandemic is a planned criminal operation. According to Dr Fuellmich a second Nuremberg trial may be needed, to prosecute all who are complicit in this unprecedented crime against humanity.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich/
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Data Dumper at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/fc8769d2-d73f-4c7f-82d5-2cb9309c6014
stopworldcontrol, May 1, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial laywer, who succesfully sued large fraudulent corporations, like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His worldwide network of lawyers has listened to a hundred experts from every field of science. They collected undeniable evidence that the covid pandemic is a planned criminal operation. According to Dr Fuellmich a second Nuremberg trial may be needed, to prosecute all who are complicit in this unprecedented crime against humanity.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich/
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