Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Neal Bawa Shares What The Data Is Showing For Multi-Family Syndications
channel image
Cashflow Ninja
9 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

My guest in this episode is Neal Bawa. Neal is the Founder and CEO of Grocapitus, a commercial real estate investment company that specializes in acquiring apartment complexes across the US for over 300 investors. He is the CEO and Founder of MultiFamilyU, a multifamily education business that teaches Multifamily acquisition and management techniques to thousands of students annually.

Grocapitus has a portfolio of over $1 billion, including Multifamily, Student Housing, and Hospitality. The Grocapitus team is running both new construction projects and value add projects. Over 4,000 real estate investors attend Neal’s training webinars, seminars, and boot camps each year.

Interview Links:

Grocapitus Investments

Resources:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches

Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://resetinvestingsecrets.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/

Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/1xfM1Vx

Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/aGzudX0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja

Keywords
businesswealthinvesting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket