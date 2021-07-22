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UK FARMER EXPOSES THE LIES ABOUT FOOD SHORTAGES!
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294 views • July 22, 2021
They really want to kill you one way or another! You think this is by accident, or because of the pandemic that was planned? Food shortages are also going to hit you hard!
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