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TRUTH IN PLAIN SIGHT - JOHN CUSACK UTOPIA Series 2020 the REAL "plan"
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170 views • May 18, 2021
They're not necessarily trying to kill us, although people are dying from it; but what they're definitely doing is far more sinister...
Please Sub my Bitchute Channel also:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
#theplan #predictiveprogramming #vaccine
The Plan, Predictive Programming, Vaccine, Virus, Sterilization
Please Sub my Bitchute Channel also:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
#theplan #predictiveprogramming #vaccine
The Plan, Predictive Programming, Vaccine, Virus, Sterilization
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