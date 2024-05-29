Create New Account
Why the Saints do not wear Jewelery
The Word of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Yes, God is the author of Jewellery. And yes, God did give jewellery to his people but on every occasion, they have corrupted themselves with this jewellery and so God has asked the saints to put away these jewels and rather put on the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit.

goldpearlsprecious stonesjewellery

