Why the Saints do not wear Jewelery

Yes, God is the author of Jewellery. And yes, God did give jewellery to his people but on every occasion, they have corrupted themselves with this jewellery and so God has asked the saints to put away these jewels and rather put on the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.