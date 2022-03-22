It Got Worse! UK Reports 92% of Covid-19 Deaths are Vaccinated!

Triple Vaxxed are 262% more likely to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK. That is what leads to a 92% death rate of the vaccinated. Also, Fort Bragg lost over 80 soldiers from “sudden” and “unexplained” causes, so they stopped reporting the deaths in June 2021. Many more have likely died, and I explain so much more in the video.DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Sources:Article - While you were focused on Russia’s invasion, the UK Government published a new report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92% of Covid-19 Deaths in EnglandArticle -PLANET TODAYFort Bragg lost over 80 soldiers from “sudden” and “unexplained” causes, and stopped reporting on the deaths after June 2021Info Wars - Dr. Ben Marble predicts 2022 will have the most deaths in human history due to the vaccine.