BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It Got Worse! UK Reports 92% of Covid-19 Deaths are Vaccinated!
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
17
Share
Report
13244 views • March 22, 2022
Triple Vaxxed are 262% more likely to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK. That is what leads to a 92% death rate of the vaccinated. Also, Fort Bragg lost over 80 soldiers from “sudden” and “unexplained” causes, so they stopped reporting the deaths in June 2021. Many more have likely died, and I explain so much more in the video.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Article - While you were focused on Russia’s invasion, the UK Government published a new report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92% of Covid-19 Deaths in England
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/16/england-fully-vaccinated-92-percent-covid-deaths/

Article -PLANET TODAY
Fort Bragg lost over 80 soldiers from “sudden” and “unexplained” causes, and stopped reporting on the deaths after June 2021
https://www.planet-today.com/2022/03/fort-bragg-lost-over-80-soldiers-from.html

Info Wars - Dr. Ben Marble predicts 2022 will have the most deaths in human history due to the vaccine.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6238f8008de0900f61b19361
Keywords
vaccinevaccine injuryvaerscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Americans&#8217; trust in MMR vaccine declines amid measles outbreaks and policy controversies

Americans’ trust in MMR vaccine declines amid measles outbreaks and policy controversies

Willow Tohi
Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Iva Greene
Kombucha and Blood Sugar: Sugar Content, Research and Safety

Kombucha and Blood Sugar: Sugar Content, Research and Safety

Coco Somers
Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Willow Tohi
Scientists Say Children Need Greater Protection From Wireless Radiation

Scientists Say Children Need Greater Protection From Wireless Radiation

Morgan S. Verity
Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy