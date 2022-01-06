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MRNA Inventor Faces Tough Questions as Jab Deaths Explode
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191 views • January 06, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
Dr. Malone is the man who started our great vaccine war. Three decades ago his work was critical to the creation of modern mRNA vaccines. Today, he’s possibly the single-most influential voice criticizing the forced use of the vaccines he helped invent. Malone went onto Joe Rogan’s show. He asked a very relevant question: “If I’m not qualified to talk about this, then who is?” But you know how it really is. He got silenced for going against “the experts,” even though he’s one of the world’s premier experts on mRNA vaccines himself. Because, of course, the “experts” are fake. It’s just a label for whatever cabal of people repeats what those who hold power want to hear. Dr. Robert Malone joins us to discuss.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrxs6t-mrna-inventor-faces-tough-questions-as-jab-deaths-explode.html
Dr. Malone is the man who started our great vaccine war. Three decades ago his work was critical to the creation of modern mRNA vaccines. Today, he’s possibly the single-most influential voice criticizing the forced use of the vaccines he helped invent. Malone went onto Joe Rogan’s show. He asked a very relevant question: “If I’m not qualified to talk about this, then who is?” But you know how it really is. He got silenced for going against “the experts,” even though he’s one of the world’s premier experts on mRNA vaccines himself. Because, of course, the “experts” are fake. It’s just a label for whatever cabal of people repeats what those who hold power want to hear. Dr. Robert Malone joins us to discuss.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrxs6t-mrna-inventor-faces-tough-questions-as-jab-deaths-explode.html
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