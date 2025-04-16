2 Protesters TASED: crowd cheers just minutes into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall = part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crowd cheers as protester TASED just minutes into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall.
At least 5 kicked out from the event. Says 6 read here:
Two people were tased and at least six people were removed as the Republican Congresswoman spoke at a town hall at Acworth Community Center in her home state of Georgia on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Three individuals were charged in connection with the disruption, including one who was charged with disorderly conduct, police told the outlet.
4chan Hacked: Leak Reveals Top Countries Posting on /pol/
The winner is Israel, followed by four of the five eyes. Surprised?
Israel, US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, top in that order.
Trump tariffs will cost US chip equipment makers over $1 billion - reports
Representatives of US semiconductor equipment makers warned lawmakers that new tariffs could cost their companies more than $1 billion a year, Reuters reports.