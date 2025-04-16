BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2 Protesters TASED: crowd cheers just minutes into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall = part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 2 weeks ago

Crowd cheers as protester TASED just minutes into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall.

At least 5 kicked out from the event. Says 6 read here:

Two people were tased and at least six people were removed as the Republican Congresswoman spoke at a town hall at Acworth Community Center in her home state of Georgia on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Three individuals were charged in connection with the disruption, including one who was charged with disorderly conduct, police told the outlet.

Adding:  

4chan Hacked: Leak Reveals Top Countries Posting on /pol/

The winner is Israel, followed by four of the five eyes. Surprised? 

Israel, US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, top in that order. 

Adding: 

Trump tariffs will cost US chip equipment makers over $1 billion - reports

Representatives of US semiconductor equipment makers warned lawmakers that new tariffs could cost their companies more than $1 billion a year, Reuters reports.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy