U.S. Sanctions Failing, Russian Ruble Strongest Currency In the World This Year

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The Biden administration has been quietly urging agricultural and shipping companies to buy and carry more Russian fertilizer. So to be clear, in public, there is a push to shut down Russian ferterlizer, but in private, the Biden administration knows that push is causing food prices to skyrocket. this is why the sanctions move by the U.S. is backfiring in profound ways.