Evidence and Legal Barriers to Prosecution: Epstein Case Closure (Part 1)

The Epstein case, closed in 2025, reveals extensive evidence—documents, testimonies, and digital records—yet legal constraints, including immunity agreements and sealed materials, prevent prosecutions. Financial and social connections to elites raise concerns, but statutory limits and inaccessible data hinder justice, prompting scrutiny of systemic barriers in legal accountability.
