The Alex Jones Show - 1/22/26
THURSDAY FULL SHOW 1/22/26: Feds Arrest Two BLM Organizers For Minnesota Church Attack, EU Reeling From Trump’s Davos Spanking, Democrats Officially Wargaming New Civil War As Violent ICE Riots Escalate! PLUS, Virginians SHOCKED When The State's New CIA-Controlled Governor, Abigail Spanberger, Literally Attempts To Implement The Communist Manifesto Day 1! Rebel News Founder Ezra Levant Joins Alex Jones To Detail How He Confronted WEF Head & BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Face-to-Face At Davos For His Crimes Against Humanity! FINALLY, Jay Dyer Hosts The 4th Hour To Reveal The Absolutely Devastating History Of Davos, Israel, & The Global Elites! This Is Absolute Must-Watch/Share Information!
