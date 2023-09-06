The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 265 - Blindness!

I felt very strongly that i needed to provide in this video message an
addendum to my last video No.264 titled, “Cain’s Counterfeit” explaining
a bit more about the difference between the 2 Kingdoms and WHY most so
called Christians are spiritually BLIND today. I’m continually astounded
at how ignorant these Christian talking heads are about Biblical
matters. I’m even more astounded at why these same people have been
INJECTED and do not know WHAT they have done. Why they SEE a world that
isn’t Biblical according to prophecy. Why they hold to a WORLD VIEW that
is the opposite of the reality, we, who are being led by the Holy
Spirit, see. There is only one explanation for this and that is they are
devoid of the Holy Spirit who “Will lead us into all truth” as Jesus
said and they do NOT have eyes to SEE nor ears to HEAR! They speak and
act as if there are endless tomorrows and have no understanding of the
past.
