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PFIZER DATA PROVES THEIR INOCULATIONS DO MORE HARM THAN GOOD
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74 views • January 17, 2022
PFIZER DATA PROVES THEIR INOCULATIONS DO MORE HARM THAN GOOD
Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more.
For the PDF of this presentation visit:
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
Original video: https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more.
For the PDF of this presentation visit:
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
Original video: https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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