35-YEAR-OLD SOUTH AFRICA TELEVISION AND RADIO BROADCASTER DIES IN HER SLEEP-PEARL SHONGWE 💉💉💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ms. Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe resided in Johannesburg. Her broadcasting career started at YFM, an urban contemporary radio station, in 2010. Ms. Shongwe was a model in 2011, and was a finalist in the Miss Soweto pageant. But she concentrated on her broadcasting career thereafter. She started working with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) the following year, and has been there in some capacity ever since. Ms. Shongwe was most recently a news presenter at SNBC-owned MetroFM.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVqcgq_lqzc&ab_channel=SABCNews
Thanks to "ImportantInformation1" for the information.
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
Shared from and subscribe to:
NEM721
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/