Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UNBELIEVABLE: Border Patrol is WELDING OPEN Our Border Walls | Judicial Watch
channel image
GalacticStorm
2226 Subscribers
Shop now
55 views
Published Yesterday

Tom Fitton Judicial Watch | UNBELIEVABLE: Border Patrol is WELDING OPEN Our Border Walls


Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for all records about Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents welding open “flood gates” in the border wall in Arizona (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:24-cv-00742)).


READ https://www.judicialwatch.org/open-border-wall-flood-gates/

Keywords
presidentborder crisisjudicial watchtom fittonexposing corruption

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket