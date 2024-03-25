Tom Fitton Judicial Watch | UNBELIEVABLE: Border Patrol is WELDING OPEN Our Border Walls
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for all records about Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents welding open “flood gates” in the border wall in Arizona (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:24-cv-00742)).
READ https://www.judicialwatch.org/open-border-wall-flood-gates/
